Elections Manitoba releases official results of Tuxedo vote

The official results of Tuesday’s byelection in Winnipeg’s Tuxedo riding have been released.

Elections Manitoba said Friday that the vote, which led to a surprise flip of the longtime Tory stronghold, was won by the NDP’s Carla Compton by 602 votes.

Compton finished with 3,777 votes to PC candidate Lawrence Pinsky’s 3,175, with Liberal Jamie Pfau (569 votes) and Green Party candidate Janine Gibson (118) rounding out the ballot.

The official results are in. There were 7,671 votes cast in the Tuxedo byelection.

🗳️118 for the Green Party of Manitoba

🗳️569 for the Manitoba Liberal Party

🗳️3,777 for the NDP

🗳️3,175 for the PC Manitoba Details: https://t.co/TFZo1CAEYh#mbvotes #mbpoli pic.twitter.com/Bo8tlcdkK3 — Elections Manitoba (@ElectionsMB) June 21, 2024

Tuxedo saw a 45 per cent voter turnout, with almost as many (3,425) advance votes cast as votes on election day (4,074), and an additional 172 absentee/homebound/institutional ballots cast.

If any candidates want a recount, they have until June 27 at the latest. If no application is made, Compton will be certified by the chief electoral officer on June 28.