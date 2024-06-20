Menu

Health

Head of New Brunswick health network defends big spending on travel nurse contracts

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2024 2:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B. doctors defend travel nurse use'
N.B. doctors defend travel nurse use
Medical and dental staff of the Dumont Hospital in Moncton are defending Vitalite's controversial use of travel nurses. As Suzanne Lapointe explains, they say it was a matter of life and death.
The head of New Brunswick’s francophone Vitalité Health Network launched a spirited defence today of the organization’s spending on travel nurse contracts.

Dr. France Desrosiers told a legislature committee that the decision to contract private firms to provide temporary nurses was a matter of “saving human lives by maintaining essential services.”

The province’s auditor general singled out the spending in a June 4 report, finding that between Jan. 1, 2022, and Feb. 29, 2024, Vitalité paid more than $123 million for travel nurses — including $98 million to Ontario-based agency Canadian Health Labs.

The prices charged by Canadian Health Labs under its contract with Vitalité, which continues until February 2026, were described as exorbitant by Health Minister Bruce Fitch.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick taken advantage of in travel nurse deals: MLA'
New Brunswick taken advantage of in travel nurse deals: MLA
Desrosiers says the network had little choice but to sign with Canadian Health Labs because the firm had a “monopoly” on bilingual staff.

Auditor general Paul Martin also said the network refused to give his office access to three internal audits, which Vitalité defended by saying those documents were shielded by a non-disclosure agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

