Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Leduc road closed as major police presence seen in city

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 10:38 am
1 min read
A major police presence was seen on a road in Leduc, Alta., on Thursday morning as Mounties redirected traffic away from the scene. View image in full screen
A major police presence was seen on a road in Leduc, Alta., on Thursday morning as Mounties redirected traffic away from the scene. Kendra Slugoski/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A major police presence was seen on a road in Leduc, Alta., on Thursday morning as Mounties redirected traffic away from the scene.

“Leduc RCMP are advising that traffic on 45th Street between 54th Avenue and 61st Avenue in Leduc is currently being redirected in both direction due to an ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release issued shortly after 5 a.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A Global News crew saw that members of the Edmonton Police Service’s tactical unit were also at the scene.

Trending Now

RCMP did not disclose details about what happened but noted that officers deployed a spike belt when the incident was an “active situation.”

Police said they expect to release more details later.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices