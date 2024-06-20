Leduc road closed as major police presence seen in city

Send this page to someone via email

A major police presence was seen on a road in Leduc, Alta., on Thursday morning as Mounties redirected traffic away from the scene.

“Leduc RCMP are advising that traffic on 45th Street between 54th Avenue and 61st Avenue in Leduc is currently being redirected in both direction due to an ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release issued shortly after 5 a.m.

A Global News crew saw that members of the Edmonton Police Service’s tactical unit were also at the scene.

RCMP did not disclose details about what happened but noted that officers deployed a spike belt when the incident was an “active situation.”

Police said they expect to release more details later.