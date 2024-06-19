Officials in South Okanagan warning against annual high-school grad bush parties

Send this page to someone via email

Officials are asking Penticton’s latest crop of high school graduates to skip their aptly named Sunset Party.

“Every year, numerous students participate in these unauthorized Sunset Parties, marking the end of the academic year,” Penticton RCMP said in a statement that was cosigned by the area school district, the City of Penticton and the local fire department.

“Students from various high schools often select secluded spots near forests for these gatherings, where fire creation and liquor consumption are a central activity.”

Bush parties of this nature are said to typically occur in remote areas of Carmi Road in Penticton and beyond Faulder, near Summerland, where cell phone service is often unavailable.

The issue this year, officials said, is the recent rain hasn’t done much to temper the current fire rating.

“Authorities are striving to raise awareness among partygoers about the potential hazards of such gatherings,” Const. Kelly Brett said.

“Open fires, especially in dry and remote areas, can quickly become uncontrollable and pose significant dangers to both people and the environment,”

“It’s crucial to understand the severe risks involved and the possible hefty fines associated (with) these unauthorized activities.”

School District 67 said these un-sanctioned gatherings pose significant risks, and are not part of the school’s activities or within the framework of its responsibility.

School officials are urging parents and guardians to play a vital role in preventing their children from attending these events, and the Penticton RCMP will be conducting routine patrols of known party locations over the next few weeks.