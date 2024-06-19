Stanley Cup Final: Oilers fan’s 2018 yearbook prediction close to coming true

Send this page to someone via email

In 2018, William Dmytrow pondered what quote to put in his yearbook. Then — inspiration hit.

“I didn’t really have anything in mind, I just thought it would be awesome to predict that my favourite team in the world — the Edmonton Oilers — to win the Stanley Cup in 2024,” he said.

He wrote “Edmonton Oilers, 2024, watch it happen” in his Centennial College yearbook.

“I just picked a random date. I didn’t even think twice about it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I just picked a random date. I didn't even think twice about it."

View image in full screen A 2018 yearbook photo of William Dmytrow. Courtesy: William Dmytrow

For many years, he didn’t really think about his yearbook quote. But around the time the Edmonton Oilers started a near-historic 16-game win streak, he remembered his prediction from six years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“That was the time where I said ‘Oh my goodness!’ I put [my grad photo] online right when the Stanley Cup playoffs began — everyone’s got to know that this is happening!”

After the Edmonton Oilers Game 5 victory on Tuesday, Dmytrow’s post began to gain serious traction.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I went to check my phone notifications and I have thousands of them. It’s been overwhelming. It’s really exciting.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I went to check my phone notifications and I have thousands of them. It's been overwhelming. It's really exciting."

Dmytrow is a pastor in Saskatoon. His faith in the team has been a point of conversation.

“People have been asking me, ‘You’re a pastor. You predicted this. Is this prophetic?’ I really don’t think so,” he laughed.

Still, he has faith.

“I’ve believed in the Oilers this whole time. I believed when they were 0-3 against the Florida Panthers.

“I believe in them now and I believe that they will win.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I believe in them now and I believe that they will win."

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers are looking to become the first team since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942 to come back from a three-nothing deficit to win the Stanley Cup.

They destroyed the Panthers with a 8-1 win during Game 4 last weekend and then on Tuesday during Game 5, secured a 5-3 road win to force a Game 6 back in Edmonton.

Dmytrow is now eagerly awaiting that Friday night home game. He’d love it if his prediction earned the attention of the Oilers.

“They haven’t reached out. But I would love to have tickets to Game 6 [in Edmonton].

“That would be a dream come true.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That would be a dream come true."