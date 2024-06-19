Stanley Cup Final: Oilers fan’s 2018 yearbook prediction close to coming true

In 2018, William Dmytrow pondered what quote to put in his yearbook. Then — inspiration hit.
“I didn’t really have anything in mind, I just thought it would be awesome to predict that my favourite team in the world — the Edmonton Oilers — to win the Stanley Cup in 2024,” he said.
He wrote “Edmonton Oilers, 2024, watch it happen” in his Centennial College yearbook.
“I just picked a random date. I didn’t even think twice about it.”
For many years, he didn’t really think about his yearbook quote. But around the time the Edmonton Oilers started a near-historic 16-game win streak, he remembered his prediction from six years ago.
After the Edmonton Oilers Game 5 victory on Tuesday, Dmytrow’s post began to gain serious traction.
“I went to check my phone notifications and I have thousands of them. It’s been overwhelming. It’s really exciting.”
Dmytrow is a pastor in Saskatoon. His faith in the team has been a point of conversation.
“People have been asking me, ‘You’re a pastor. You predicted this. Is this prophetic?’ I really don’t think so,” he laughed.
Still, he has faith.
“I’ve believed in the Oilers this whole time. I believed when they were 0-3 against the Florida Panthers.
“I believe in them now and I believe that they will win.”
The Oilers are looking to become the first team since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942 to come back from a three-nothing deficit to win the Stanley Cup.
They destroyed the Panthers with a 8-1 win during Game 4 last weekend and then on Tuesday during Game 5, secured a 5-3 road win to force a Game 6 back in Edmonton.
Dmytrow is now eagerly awaiting that Friday night home game. He’d love it if his prediction earned the attention of the Oilers.
“That would be a dream come true.”
