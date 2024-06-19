Menu

Crime

Several ‘Share the Love’ banners vandalized in Vanderhoof, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 4:24 pm
Pride banners in Vanderhoof, B.C. damaged by vandal
Police in Vanderhoof, B.C., are investigating a mischief case after someone vandalized several ‘Share the Love’ banners.

Share the Love is a Nechako Valley Secondary School campaign organized by the school’s Queer Alliance group a few years ago.

A North District RCMP official said the banners have been vandalized over the past couple of weeks, which has caused several thousand dollars of damages.

Police have shared a video of a person seen placing and climbing a ladder up a light pole where a banner was placed.

“While the video does not capture the damage being done to the banner, police would like to identify and speak with the individual shown in the video,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.

“Vanderhoof RCMP are actively investigating the incidents, and are requesting the assistance of the public in solving these crimes.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.

