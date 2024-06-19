Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Former N.B. Progressive Conservative MLA to seek Liberal nomination for fall election

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2024 11:44 am
1 min read
A former New Brunswick Progressive Conservative cabinet minister says he is coming out of retirement to run as a Liberal in the upcoming provincial election because he is “disappointed” with Tory Premier Blaine Higgs.

Bruce Northrup says he will seek the Liberal nomination for the riding of Sussex Three Rivers, currently held by Tourism Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace.

In a news release, Northrup says he has been following Higgs closely over the past year and doesn’t think either the premier or Scott-Wallace are serving the needs of the people of Sussex.

Northrup, who served four terms that included stints running the natural resources and public safety departments, says the government is “focused on distractions” while voters in the riding face flooding risks and an inadequately equipped hospital.

Northrup, who was elected between 2006-2020, was an outspoken critic of Higgs’s plan in 2020 to close emergency departments in rural areas and smaller communities.

He says Liberal Leader Susan Holt is known for her leadership and vision that will help the community of Sussex grow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

