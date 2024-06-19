Fire closes MPI’s Gateway service centre until further notice

See more sharing options

One of Winnipeg’s largest Manitoba Public Insurance service centres has been closed until further notice.

MPI said Wednesday morning that its Gateway Service Centre had to be shuttered after an overnight fire.

The closure means cancellations for all appointments, including driver tests and estimating services. The insurer said customers will be contacted to reschedule.

During the closure, Winnipeggers can visit other MPI service centres, or receive some services at Autopac agents.

