Fire

Fire closes MPI’s Gateway service centre until further notice

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
Manitoba Public Insurance sign. View image in full screen
Manitoba Public Insurance sign. Global News / File
One of Winnipeg’s largest Manitoba Public Insurance service centres has been closed until further notice.

MPI said Wednesday morning that its Gateway Service Centre had to be shuttered after an overnight fire.

The closure means cancellations for all appointments, including driver tests and estimating services. The insurer said customers will be contacted to reschedule.

During the closure, Winnipeggers can visit other MPI service centres, or receive some services at Autopac agents.

MPI cutting down on backlogs
