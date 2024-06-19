Menu

Canada

Toronto transit workers vote in favour of ratifying new contract with TTC

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2024 9:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'TTC strike averted with tentative agreement'
TTC strike averted with tentative agreement
Members of the union representing nearly 12,000 public transit workers in Toronto have voted to ratify their new contract.

ATU Local 113 says workers voted more than 80 per cent in favour of the three-year deal with the Toronto Transit Commission.

The union says the new contract includes progress on key issues like wages, benefits and job security.

Click to play video: 'TTC buses to replace streetcars along already congested Spadina Avenue'
TTC buses to replace streetcars along already congested Spadina Avenue
Contract talks between ATU Local 113 and the TTC went down to the wire earlier this month, with the two sides announcing a tentative deal minutes before a midnight strike deadline.

A strike would have brought Canada’s most populous city to a grinding halt, idling the TTC’s fleet of subways, streetcars and buses, while clogging Toronto’s already congested roadways with extra traffic.

The last TTC strike in 2008 ended after less than two days when the provincial government legislated employees back to work on the mayor’s request.

