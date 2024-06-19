6-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle in Kleinburg, Ont.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle in Kleinburg, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 8:05 a.m. near Kleinburg Summit Way and Pierre Berton Boulevard.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

There is no word on how the child was struck or if the driver remained at the scene.

This is a developing news story. More to come.

MEDIA ALERT

Media Relations Officer PC DICKSON will be attending the scene to speak to media. ETA 9:30 a.m. UPDATE:

– a 6-year-old boy has been pronounced deceased https://t.co/LeHc3esPat — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 19, 2024