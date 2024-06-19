6-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle in Kleinburg, Ont.

York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle in Kleinburg, Ont., on Wednesday morning.
Police said the incident happened at around 8:05 a.m. near Kleinburg Summit Way and Pierre Berton Boulevard.
The child suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
There is no word on how the child was struck or if the driver remained at the scene.
This is a developing news story. More to come.
