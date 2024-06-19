Menu

Canada

6-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle in Kleinburg, Ont.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 9:22 am
1 min read
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE photo. A boy suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later after being struck by a car near Kleinburg Summit Way and Pierre Berton Boulevard, York Regional Police said. File / Global News
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle in Kleinburg, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 8:05 a.m. near Kleinburg Summit Way and Pierre Berton Boulevard.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

There is no word on how the child was struck or if the driver remained at the scene.

This is a developing news story. More to come.

