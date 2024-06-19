Kawartha Pine Ridge, Trillium Lakelands school boards approve 2024-25 budgets

Send this page to someone via email

Stating a number of difficult choices had to be made, trustees with the Peterborough, Ont., based Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board on Tuesday approved a balanced budget of over $519.8 million for the next school year.

During its regular meeting, trustees approved the budget of $519,854,831 for the 2024-25 school year, stating the budget complies with all Ministry of Education requirements and was developed based on priorities within the board’s “2023-2026 Strategic Plan — Inspiring Excellence in Learning, Success in Life and Community.”

The KPR board’s budget for the 2024-2025 school year is $36 million higher than than the $483-million budget that was approved for 2023-2024.

The school board serves 74 elementary schools and 15 secondary schools throughout Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and the Municipality of Clarington.

Board revenues are determined provincially based on elementary and secondary student enrolment, which is expected to be 35,756 students for the next school year, with an additional 260 elementary students but 226 fewer secondary students. Last year’s projection was 35,723.

Trustees say they remain concerned in regard to ongoing and expanding funding gaps in key areas, in particular special education and transportation.

“This has been a challenging budget year with difficult choices in a number of areas,” said board chairperson Jaine Klassen Jeninga. “As part of establishing this budget, it is also clear that the funding gaps we have identified in critical areas continue to grow over time. We have real concerns that the current funding model, most especially in the areas of transportation and special education, is unsustainable.

“Our current funding does not reflect the actual, on-the-ground costs of service delivery,” she said.

Klassen Jeninga says the board will highlight its concerns with the current funding model with the Minister of Education and other provincial partners.

“We will continue to advocate for a fully funded education system, both locally and provincially, to meet the needs of our students, families and community,” she said.

Other budget highlights include $75 million to support special education program delivery in schools and a capital budget of over $49 million. Key projects for the next year include a new Northglan neighbourhood elementary school in Bowmanville.

“We are very excited about the building of the new Northglen neighbourhood elementary school, which is much needed to support our growing student population in the Bowmanville area,” Klassen Jeninga said. “We know that this new 21st century learning facility will benefit the students, staff, families and members of this community for generations to come.”

The school board is currently receiving feedback for sweeping changes proposed to the boundaries of many Peterborough-area schools as a means to address student overcapacity and predicted increasing enrolment in the years to come.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to our staff once again for creating engaging educational programs and learning environments for students and families,” Klassen Jeninga said. “We have experienced significant growth in the last few years, and it is encouraging that families continue to choose KPR for the excellence of our educational program.”

The school board has until June 30 to submit its budget to the province.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

At its recent board meeting, trustees with the Trillium Lakelands District School Board approved a budget of $264.8 million for the 2024-2025 school year.

Headquartered in Lindsay, Ont., the board serves Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton County and Muskoka area.

Director of education Wes Hahn stated the balanced budget will help meet student achievement, wellbeing for students and staff, while following the board’s 2022-2027 strategic plan.

For the 2024-25 school year, board enrolment is expected to be 17,530 students — 92 more than last year — consisting of 12,013 elementary students (90 more), 5,517 secondary students (one more) and 211 students in adult education, continuing education and high credits (one more).

“I am incredibly proud of the work of the finance services team, superintendents, and trustees who have kept the work of the strategic direction in focus, while completely redesigning this new budget,” Hahn said.

Superintendant of business services Tim Ellis said the budget aims to “continue the momentum” of gains made in student achievement in recent years.

The projected operating revenue for 2024-25 is $265.1 million, up $19 million from a year earlier.

“To help ensure this and the growth TLDSB is experiencing, the classroom teaching staff adjustments within the budget reflect the anticipated changes in enrolment at each school,” he said.

Trustees were presented with a breakdown of the financial amounts within the new core education funds from the Ministry of Education, which are now broken out into six areas, including classroom staffing, learning resources, special education, school facilities, student transportation, and school board administration.