Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board proposes $519M budget for 2024-25

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board’s proposed operating budget for the next school year is $36 million higher than last year’s approved budget for schools in the Peterborough, Ont., area.

On Monday, school board trustees, sitting as budget committee, began reviewing the proposed operating budget for the 2024-2025 school year.

The proposed budget of $519,854,831 is up from the more $483 million budget approved for the 2023-2024 school year. The board says the proposed budget is compliant with all Ministry of Education requirements and is based on priorities set out within the board’s “2023-2026 Strategic Plan — Inspiring Excellence in Learning, Success in Life and Community.”

The school board serves 74 elementary schools and 15 secondary schools throughout Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and the Municipality of Clarington.

“The proposed budget brought forward by administration reflects the priorities established within our strategic plan to establish strong learning foundations for students, support students and staff in their well-being and belonging at school, and enrich the communities we serve,” stated trustee Angela Lloyd, chairperson of the budget committee.

“As always, there are areas of our budget where we continue to experience cost pressures. We will continue our ongoing work to look at efficiencies across central areas of our board’s operations to focus on maintaining and prioritizing people and classroom supports.”

Lloyd says available discretionary spending continues to be “under pressure” with over 80 per cent of the budget earmarked for designated costs.

“We also continue to see increasingly complex needs among the students we serve,” she said. “As a result, and to support the health and wellness of all our students, we traditionally budget additional dollars beyond our Special Education funding allotment.”

In the 2023-2024 school year, of the $483-million budget, salaries and wages made up 66 per cent — or more than $320 million. Over $242 million went to the salaries of the board’s 1,491 elementary teachers and 646 secondary teachers. Over $12 million was allocated to the 191 early childhood educators and over $19.3 million was allocated for the 127 principals and vice-principals’ salaries.

Lloyd says the strategic plan identifies key priorities for schools and the board, guides planning and decision-making, including how the budget is allocated. She says the board aims to balance services and programs crucial for student success with an obligation to always be “responsible and prudent financial managers.”

“While it’s always difficult to make choices amongst all the important initiatives we are engaged in, those priorities are the framework to guide the decisions that are made as we work towards an approved budget,” she said.

Enrolment

Board revenues are determined provincially based on elementary and secondary school student enrolment.

The school board anticipates enrolment to be 35,756 students for the 2024-2025 school year. Last year’s projection was approximately 35,723

This spring the school board released several proposed sweeping changes to the boundaries of many Peterborough-area schools to address student overcapacity and anticipated increasing enrolment in the years to come.

“We remain a growing board, and it is a reflection of the dedication and passionate commitment of our staff that we continue to be a destination of choice for parents seeking a rich and rewarding educational experience for their children,” Lloyd said.

The school board’s next budget committee meetings will be Wednesday, May 29, and Monday, June 3, both starting at 7 p.m.

More budget information is available on the school board’s website.