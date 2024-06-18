Moose seen wandering in west end of Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the west end of Peterborough, Ont., had a surprise visitor on Tuesday morning as a moose wandered into the city limits.

Multiple people on social media reported seeing a calf, including Paul Waudby who photographed it as it was walking on the sidewalk on Glenforest Boulevard around 6:45 a.m.

There are unconfirmed reports of a moose seen heading further east along Weller Street and Wallis Drive.

Several people also reported seeing a moose wander onto the Kawartha Golf and Country Club golf course along Sherbrooke Street. It’s not known if it was the calf or another moose.

Peterborough police on Tuesday afternoon said it had received several reports of a moose in the west end. Police contacted the Ministry of Natural Resources which advised residents to report any moose sightings to its Peterborough work centre at 705-755-2001 or email mnrf.pet@ontario.ca.

The ministry also provided some safety tips if you spot a wild animal in the city:

Never approach a wild animal. Keep yourself and pets (leashed) a safe distance away from wildlife.

If a deer, elk or moose approaches you, back off and look for a tree, fence or building to hide behind. If the animal charges, run to the nearest obstruction.

Leave orphaned wild animals alone (parents are often close by and will return for their young)

Always drive with caution if wildlife may be in the area. Brake firmly if an animal is standing on or crossing the road, stopping if necessary. Swerving to avoid hitting a wild animal may result in loss of control and a more serious collision.

If you see a wild animal while in your vehicle do not try to get closer. Do not feed it from your vehicle.

If there is an immediate threat to public safety, dial 911 or police.