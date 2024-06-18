Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Moose seen wandering in west end of Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 4:07 pm
2 min read
A moose was seen wandering the west end of Peterborough on the morning of June 18, 2024. The moose was seen here on Glenforest Boulevard around 6:45 a.m. View image in full screen
A moose was seen wandering the west end of Peterborough on the morning of June 18, 2024. The moose was seen here on Glenforest Boulevard around 6:45 a.m. Photo courtesy of Paul Waudby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents in the west end of Peterborough, Ont., had a surprise visitor on Tuesday morning as a moose wandered into the city limits.

Multiple people on social media reported seeing a calf, including Paul Waudby who photographed it as it was walking on the sidewalk on Glenforest Boulevard around 6:45 a.m.

There are unconfirmed reports of a moose seen heading further east along Weller Street and Wallis Drive.

Several people also reported seeing a moose wander onto the Kawartha Golf and Country Club golf course along Sherbrooke Street. It’s not known if it was the calf or another moose.

Peterborough police on Tuesday afternoon said it had received several reports of a moose in the west end. Police contacted the Ministry of Natural Resources which advised residents to report any moose sightings to its Peterborough work centre at 705-755-2001 or email mnrf.pet@ontario.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry also provided some safety tips if you spot a wild animal in the city:

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
  • Never approach a wild animal. Keep yourself and pets (leashed) a safe distance away from wildlife.
  • If a deer, elk or moose approaches you, back off and look for a tree, fence or building to hide behind. If the animal charges, run to the nearest obstruction.
  • Leave orphaned wild animals alone (parents are often close by and will return for their young)
  • Always drive with caution if wildlife may be in the area. Brake firmly if an animal is standing on or crossing the road, stopping if necessary. Swerving to avoid hitting a wild animal may result in loss of control and a more serious collision.
  • If you see a wild animal while in your vehicle do not try to get closer. Do not feed it from your vehicle.
  • If there is an immediate threat to public safety, dial 911 or police.
Click to play video: 'Dozens of charges laid against Ontario’s largest raccoon rescue in Kawartha Lakes'
Dozens of charges laid against Ontario’s largest raccoon rescue in Kawartha Lakes
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices