N.S. heat wave: Hot temperatures could make it feel like 41 C

Parts of Nova Scotia are forecast to endure a week of “very hot and humid weather” when conditions could reach 41 C with the humidex value, according to a heat alert issued by Environment Canada on Tuesday morning.

The weather agency issued the warning for inland sections of western Nova Scotia, including the Annapolis Valley, but temperatures in the Halifax area are anticipated to reach similar heights throughout the week as well. The city is expected to feel like 36 C with the humidex on Wednesday.

As for the areas included in Tuesday’s weather alert, stretching from Kings County through to Yarmouth, temperatures are projected to reach 29 C with a humidex value of 35 on Tuesday.

Following that, temperatures will slightly increase on Wednesday before potentially rising to 34 C with a humidex value of 41 on Thursday.

“These very warm conditions could possibly continue into Friday,” the weather statement noted.

Environment Canada: Heat warning in effect for Nova Scotia / Environnement Canada: Avertissement de chaleur en vigueur pour Nouvelle-Écosse https://t.co/eKsXybgrfi — Alertable Canada (@alertable_ca) June 17, 2024

The notice from Environment Canada, which was released at 5:06 a.m. Tuesday, said people should call 911 immediately if they or someone they are caring for has a high body temperature and has stopped sweating, is showing signs of confusion, or has become unconscious.

In addition, the agency recommended people watch out for signs of fatigue, headaches, or thirst as these symptoms can all be early signs of heat illness — which can “rapidly evolve into life-threatening emergencies.”

“Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty, to decrease your risk of dehydration,” the release continued, adding that relying solely on thirst isn’t an effective method of combatting dehydration.

“Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

These uncomfortably high temperatures aren’t exclusive to Nova Scotia, as a similar warning was issued for all of New Brunswick on Monday.

Another alert was sent out for a large portion of Ontario as well as parts of Quebec, as a multi-day heat event in Central Canada is forecast to see daytime highs hit between 30 C and 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.