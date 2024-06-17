Winnipeg Transit Plus unveiling new trip-booking system

Send this page to someone via email

The city says a new era is set to begin for Winnipeg Transit Plus customers.

Starting Tuesday, a new trip-booking service with self-service options is being launched.

Winnipeg Transit Plus provides door-to-door transportation for people who are unable to regularly use the fixed route transit system because of a physical disability.

The new services include an automated phone service, allowing customers to book and check the status of trips 24/7 by calling 204-986-5711.

And a new smartphone and web app will be available to a pre-determined group of early adopters initially, before all customers will have access beginning July 9.

There will also be expanded trip notifications, allowing customers to receive updates via text, email, automated phone calls, and through the app. And riders will have additional fare payment options, including e-cash payments and the ability to attach a debit or credit card to profiles.

“It’s the movement of Transit Plus in a more direct, modern direction so that power can be placed in the hands of the customers to enable them to access service and attain autonomy to plan and negotiate trips in a way that works best for them.” said Vivi Dabee, the CNIB’s Program Lead Advocacy and Community Outreach.

The city says the app and automated phone service will be available 24 hours a day and with more options, wait times are expected to be reduced.

“Transit Plus drivers and staff will benefit from these changes through improved route planning and increased vehicle-ride sharing,” said Waverley West city councillor Janice Lukes.

She says an additional four staff members will serve as customer service representatives and will be available to provide quicker responses. Lukes says the cost of the project is around $750,000.

Transit Plus will host two information sessions in advance of the app launch: Tuesday June 25 from 2-3 p.m. at the Carol Shields Auditorium at the Millennium Library and Wednesday June 26 from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom.