High heat concerns at Thames Valley schools as temperatures hit 30 C

As the region moves into what’s being called “dangerously hot and humid” weather, a local union leader is worried about a lack of high heat plans at Thames Valley District schools.

“There’s always concern about heat at this time of year and then into September and October. The hot months that we experienced in schools are longer now than they were before,” says Craig Smith, president of the Thames Valley district of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.

“Most of the newer schools are (air conditioned), some of the less new schools may have portions of the school that are air conditioned. Some of our older schools, the only place that’s air conditioned is the school office.”

In a statement, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says it plans on upgrading the air conditioning at six schools over the summer.

“Plans are in place to update the remaining schools that are still without air conditioning, as funding becomes available,” the statement reads. No information was given on which schools would be updated.

Out of the school board’s 159 schools, 151 of them have either partial or full air conditioning. A breakdown on which schools have full air conditioning and which have partial was not provided.

“We’re in a situation where some students and staff will be in air conditioning. Others will be in schools that are entirely not air conditioned and that poses some real challenges and concerns,” Smith says.

“We have a health risk for teachers and students alike. At what point does the board take responsibility for the safety of students and staff alike and say these places are unsafe?”

A board-wide email sent out Monday morning advises teachers that a heat warning is in effect, and to be aware of the signs of heat stress. A poster with tips and safety information was also attached.

A tip sheet regarding heat stress sent to TVDSB staff and teachers on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Students are encouraged to drink lots of water and take frequent breaks when outside, and teachers are encouraged to avoid the hottest part of the day, usually between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Smith says that while the tip sheet is nice, plans for high heat should’ve been put together ahead of time.

“Are we able to continue to teach and learn in these kinds of conditions? If we’re not or if it has to be modified, then so be it,” Smith says. “We need plans in place that give permission to principals and to teachers to take care of themselves and by extension take care of the students in their care.”

A suggestion from Smith is in the case of high heat events, especially at schools with minimal to no air conditioning, is to move to online classrooms, akin to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If a school is too hot, and everybody is really struggling at what point does the school board say, ‘This is not safe’ and move, like we did during COVID, to closed sites? When we had huge COVID outbreaks in schools, they would shut them down. The question is why is heat any different?”

According to Environment Canada, daytime highs are expected to hit between 30 C and 35 C this week, with humidex values of 40 to 45. The Middlesex-London Health Unit has also issued an extended heat warning from Monday through Friday.