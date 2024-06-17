Menu

Canada

‘Revolutionary youth summer program’ gets underway at McGill pro-Palestine encampment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
McGill University makes amnesty offer to Pro-Palestinian encampment
A so-called “revolutionary” summer school is starting this afternoon at a pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University’s downtown Montreal campus.

The program includes lectures on Palestinian history and the resistance movement over the next four weeks.

Organizers are calling it “revolutionary education” and are also promising Arabic language classes and cultural crafts.

Federal and provincial politicians called for the encampment to be dismantled after a poster for the summer program published last week showed an image of people holding rifles.

But Zaina Karim, a spokesperson for the program, says the photo is a historical image and that organizers have no regrets about using it.

Karim says about 50 to 80 people, mostly students, have registered for the first week of lectures.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

