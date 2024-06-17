Severe thunderstorms may be headed for B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A severe storm is poised to wash across the Southern Interior, Environment Canada said in a Monday statement.

A thunderstorm bringing hail and rain could roll into the Nicola, South Thompson, Okanagan and Boundary regions Monday.

1:11 Cold weather serves as learning opportunity

The risk of a storm is supposed to pass overnight and Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said it’s making way for summer to sweep in.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Okanagan, Tuesday will start out on a sunny but chilly note and then there will be a risk of rain that persists until Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

That’s when summer officially kicks off, and temperatures reflect the seasonal switch-up.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.