Weather

Severe thunderstorms may be headed for B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
FILE. Lightning in West Kelowna last year. View image in full screen
FILE. Lightning in West Kelowna last year. Courtesy: Irene Reavie
A severe storm is poised to wash across the Southern Interior, Environment Canada said in a Monday statement.

A thunderstorm bringing hail and rain could roll into the Nicola, South Thompson, Okanagan and Boundary regions Monday.

Cold weather serves as learning opportunity

The risk of a storm is supposed to pass overnight and Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said it’s making way for summer to sweep in.

In the Okanagan, Tuesday will start out on a sunny but chilly note and then there will be a risk of rain that persists until Thursday.

That’s when summer officially kicks off, and temperatures reflect the seasonal switch-up.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

