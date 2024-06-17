Severe thunderstorms may be headed for B.C.’s Southern Interior

A severe storm is poised to wash across the Southern Interior, Environment Canada said in a Monday statement.
A thunderstorm bringing hail and rain could roll into the Nicola, South Thompson, Okanagan and Boundary regions Monday.
The risk of a storm is supposed to pass overnight and Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said it’s making way for summer to sweep in.
In the Okanagan, Tuesday will start out on a sunny but chilly note and then there will be a risk of rain that persists until Thursday.
That’s when summer officially kicks off, and temperatures reflect the seasonal switch-up.
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.
