Canada

Penticton neighbourhood to get shined up in community event

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 11:06 am
1 min read
The Gazebo at Skaha Lake Park will be the starting point for the Community Cleanup of 2024, where participants will meet Sunday, June 23 at 10 a.m. . View image in full screen
The Gazebo at Skaha Lake Park will be the starting point for the Community Cleanup of 2024, where participants will meet Sunday, June 23 at 10 a.m. . COURTESY:
A South Okanagan neighbourhood is going to get a bit of a glow up next week, courtesy of the Penticton Neighbourhood Association.

The Gazebo at Skaha Lake Park will be the starting point for the Community Cleanup of 2024, where participants will meet Sunday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

“A cleanup event is a small investment of time that has positive gains for all residents,” said Nicolas Stulberg, community president of the PNA, said in a press release.

All cleanup materials will be provided so attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring comfortable footwear and a friend, neighbour, or family member.

Major cleanup of remote homeless camp continues in Penticton, B.C.

 

“We’re excited to see the community come together as we make our way into the summer season and hope to see many new faces learn about the organization. We encourage everyone to bring their friends and family members to participate,” said Katie O’Kell, captain for the Main Central neighbourhood.

Community members can confirm attendance by emailing cleanup@ourneighbourhood.ca or liking the group’s Facebook page and viewing the event details.

The Penticton Neighbourhood Association is a new, non-profit organization that aims to bring residents and visitors together to build a strong and connected community.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

