Sports

Manitoba Marathon takes over Winnipeg streets

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
The Manitoba Marathon returned to Winnipeg with roughly ten thousand of people lacing up their running shoes.

The executive director of the Manitoba Marathon said they are seeing a huge boom in running.

“Our numbers are up this year, 30 to 35 per cent. All of our events were sold out and 50 to 60 per cent of our runners were first-time runners,” said Rachel Munday. “It’s amazing to see such a great boom in running. But not only that, the diversity and various groups that are coming out is just so encouraging.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Dawn Neal took the women’s title for the second year in a row.

“I can’t even believe it. We are moving out of province in the next two weeks so this could be my last Manitoba Marathon,” she said. “I am just so grateful.”

In the men’s category, American Andrew Taylor took gold for the full marathon.

“I kind of went out a bit conservative, and about 10 miles I started to cut it down,” he said.

Munday said the Manitoba Marathon is about celebrating fitness and healthy living.

“We’re taking over the streets of Winnipeg and people are getting to see our beautiful city,” she said.

— with files from Iris Dyck

 

