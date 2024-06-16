E. coli found in Shuswap beaches, swim advisory issued

Send this page to someone via email

A swim advisory is in place for a Shuswap beach due to E. coli bacteria found in the water.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued a swim advisory on June 13, for the beach area at Caen Road community park at 1255 Dieppe Rd. in Electoral Area G. The advisory warns of unacceptable E.coli bacterial counts found in recent water samples.

Meanwhile, an advisory issued on May 30 for Sandy Beach and Pebble beach at 2475 Blind Bay Rd. in Electoral Area G has been lifted.

“Consecutive tests of the waters in the area of those two beaches are now showing acceptable levels of bacteria,” the alert read.

Caen Road Community Park is not closed to the public during the advisory, however, Interior Health is advising that the public should be made aware of the increased risk of swimming at the beach areas due to adverse results from water samples.

“Swimming at Caen Road Community Park is not recommended at this time due to the elevated risk of stomach or intestinal illness,” the CSRD said.