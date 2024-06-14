Menu

Health

Fort Saskatchewan tornado warning lifts as storm moves away from region

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 7:24 pm
1 min read
Storm clouds swirl near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. View image in full screen
Meteorologists from Environment Canada first issued the tornado warning at 4:52 p.m. MDT as a severe thunderstorm tracked through the area. Courtesy: Glenn Tark
An Alberta Emergency Alert issued late Wednesday afternoon about a possible tornado in Fort Saskatchewan and northern Strathcona Country has been lifted.

Meteorologists from Environment and Climate Change Canada first issued the tornado warning at 4:52 p.m. MDT as a severe thunderstorm tracked through the area.

The warning was in effect for Fort Saskatchewan and northern Strathcona County.

When the alert was issued, the thunderstorm was 10 kilometres east of Fort Saskatchewan, moving east at 15 kilometres per hour.

The weather agency said damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall were possible. It was described as a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening” situation.

Environment Canada has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of north-central Alberta, including Edmonton.

Forecasters said conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms to develop Friday afternoon and into the evening that could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

