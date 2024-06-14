SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Alberta actor Owen Crow Shoe named 2024 Calgary Stampede parade marshal

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 11:10 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampede hoping for huge year'
Calgary Stampede hoping for huge year
WATCH ABOVE: All signs point to a huge year for the Calgary Stampede. Stampede ticket sales are up, the Calgary Hotel Association predicts record-breaking revenue, but not everyone says it will be the best. Doug Vaessen reports – Jun 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta actor Owen Crow Shoe had been named this year’s Calgary Stampede parade marshal.

In a news release Friday morning, the Calgary Stampede described Crow Shoe is an ambassador for Alberta, Canada and the Calgary Stampede, having only missed one summer festival since his family started attending the Stampede more than 30 years ago.

“I grew up at the Calgary Stampede,” said Crow Shoe. “I am proud to say my family has been part of this event since 1985 and I am honoured to continue that tradition leading the parade and opening The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. I’m fortunate to have made so many memories and life-long friendships at the Calgary Stampede and I look forward to making so many more along the Parade route this year.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Crow Shoe is from the Piikani Nation and Blood Tribe. He began his acting career as a stunt rider on the Oscar-winning film The Revenant. This summer, Crow Shoe will star alongside former Calgary Stampede parade marshal Kevin Costner in the movie Horizon: An American Saga.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampede celebrates official opening of Sam Centre'
Calgary Stampede celebrates official opening of Sam Centre
Trending Now

Crow Shoe will also be part of the 2024 Calgary Stampede Powwow as the master of ceremonies.

“His commitment to celebrating and sharing his culture, both on and off the screen, is inspiring. He is a role model for many around the world and we couldn’t be more proud to have him lead the parade as marshal,” said Will Osler, president and chair of the Calgary Stampede Board of Directors.

This summer’s festival kicks off with the parade on Friday, July 5. There are more than 100 entries in this year’s parade, including more than 400 four-legged participants.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. on July 5. Those who cannot make it down to watch the parade in person can watch from the comfort of their own on Global Television or on our Global News website.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 – 14.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices