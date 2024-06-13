Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver should allow more dwellings per lot in Shaughnessy, report says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 4:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Densifying Vancouver’s Shaughnessy neighbourhood'
Densifying Vancouver’s Shaughnessy neighbourhood
Tom Davidoff, Director of UBC's Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, discusses the proposal to add more housing to Shaughnessy, and whether that can be achieved while preserving the character of the community.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Vancouver city staff report will be discussed at a public hearing Thursday night regarding increasing housing density in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

The report proposes council should allow up to six dwelling units on all lots in the first Shaughnessy District and up to eight dwelling units for secured market rentals.

B.C.’s new housing legislation is spurring the proposed changes.

Bill 44, adopted by the Provincial Legislature in November 2023, will allow for increased maximum densities to create new “small-scale, multi-unit housing.”

The bill is forcing cities to allow up to four units on a standard residential lot.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s affluent Shaughnessy neighbourhood may need to densify'
Vancouver’s affluent Shaughnessy neighbourhood may need to densify

The proposed changes by city staff go beyond the B.C.’s minimum requirements, which is the reason for a public hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

UBC urban economics and real estate expert Tom Davidoff said the proposal is “extremely gentle.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It’s a very modest proposal. It’s a lot of land, and if you convert a lot of single-family homes, maybe about 1,000 or 2,000, it could become 3,000 or 4,000 homes,” Davidoff said, UBC’s Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate’s director. “If you had a lot and a three-storey building, you’d only be able to cover a sixth of that lot. So still leaving a lot of open space in that neighbourhood. (The report) is not talking about apartments … that would be the appropriate use of land there.”

Trending Now

While Davidoff said the proposal is moderate, it is still encouraging for him to see the city doing something about one of the least dense neighbourhoods in the city.

“Hey, (at least) the city’s doing something. At least it’s saying, ‘No more single family mansion zoning.’ They’re (proposing) four, six, maybe eight  units on a large lot,” he said. “You’re still leaving it at a very low density but what the city is proposing is a step in the right direction.”

The public hearing is scheduled for Thursday night, and it will also be discussing increasing allowable density in some areas in Kitsilano as well, to make sure that neighbourhood is aligned with the new provincial legislation.

Click to play video: 'Housing legislation could lead to more density in Vancouver’s Shaughnessy neighbourhood'
Housing legislation could lead to more density in Vancouver’s Shaughnessy neighbourhood
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices