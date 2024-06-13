Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov to play in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Send this page to someone via email

Aleksander Barkov is good to go for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

The Panthers captain was a question mark for Thursday after taking a forearm to the jaw from Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl midway through the third period of Monday’s 4-1 victory that put Florida up 2-0 in the title series.

View image in full screen Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov (16) is assisted by teammates after he was injured during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Head coach Paul Maurice added winger Vladimir Tarasenko (undisclosed) would also play.

The winner of this year’s Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward, Barkov practised Wednesday before the team flew to the Alberta capital after not returning to action in Game 2.

The Oilers, meanwhile, have a couple of injury question marks heading into the crucial tilt at Rogers Place, including the status of defenceman Darnell Nurse (suspected hip injury) and winger Evander Kane (sports hernia). Veteran forward Corey Perry is also expected to dress after sitting out Game 2 as a healthy scratch.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series goes Saturday.