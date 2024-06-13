5-year-old hit while crossing the street: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police said a 5-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Davin Crescent Wednesday.

Police said the child had been crossing the street when they were hit.

The driver stayed at the scene.

When officers arrived, the child had been moved indoors and was taken to hospital to get medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

Terry Lazarou with Regina Public Schools told Global News that students at L.M Hanna Elementary school witnessed the accident and a letter was distributed to parents.

“Many students and families witnessed the accident and there was a very large police and emergency services response,” the letter said.

“It is important we share this information with you in the even your children have questions.”

Lazarou said the school’s tragic response team will be on site for the rest of the week to provide counseling to students and teachers who might be experiencing trauma or grief.

Police said no charges have been laid yet and they continue to investigate.