Calgary judge orders dogs involved in fatal attack on elderly woman be destroyed

A Calgary judge has ordered two dogs be destroyed in the case of an elderly woman who was mauled to death.

Betty Ann Williams was killed two years ago while gardening in a back alley.

There were three American Staffordshire terriers involved in the attack that left Williams with fatal injuries to her neck, throat and head.

One of the three dogs had already been destroyed, and Justice Bruce Fraser says there is evidence the remaining animals are dangerous to the public and deserve the same fate.

The dogs’ owner, Denis Bagaric, has already been fined $18,000 and banned from owning a pet for 15 years.

Bagaric had asked the remaining two dogs be adopted out and given behaviour modification training.