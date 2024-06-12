Fatal Kennedy Street stabbing prompts Winnipeg homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old man is dead after a stabbing on Kennedy Street on Tuesday night, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:50 p.m., where they found the man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Ricky Dwayne Mancheese of Winnipeg.

Police ask anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).