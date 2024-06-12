Menu

Crime

Fatal Kennedy Street stabbing prompts Winnipeg homicide investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 2:57 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown on an officer. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A 49-year-old man is dead after a stabbing on Kennedy Street on Tuesday night, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:50 p.m., where they found the man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Ricky Dwayne Mancheese of Winnipeg.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police ask anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Suspect arrested in stabbing death at Sargent Avenue apartment
