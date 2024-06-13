Vancouver spent more than $400K to clean up sanctioned homeless encampment

Send this page to someone via email

The recent cleanup and repairs to Vancouver’s only sanctioned homeless encampment at CRAB Park cost $416,900, according to a city councillor.

That figure includes $50,000 from BC Housing for the city to engage non-profit housing provider Atira and fund the purchase of supplies and equipment.

ABC Vancouver City Coun. Peter Meiszner said the total additional costs, in excess of daily operations in the park, for Jan. 26, and March 18 through April 24 were $366,900, including $293,200 in incremental costs and $73,700 for redeployed resources.

“I think it’s important that the public knows the cost of these unsafe encampments and why it’s so important that we do not allow them to become entrenched,” Meiszner said.

1:57 CRAB Park residents visit BC legislature

Multiple city departments including the Vancouver Park Board,; Engineering Services; Arts, Culture and Community Services and Vancouver Police were involved in the initiative.

Story continues below advertisement

It came after the city said the designated sheltering area of the waterfront CRAB Park had become unsafe, with propane tanks, human waste, rats and numerous illegally built structures erected on the site.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

More than 90,000 kilograms of debris and material, 20 propane tanks and six generators were removed from the encampment during a major week-long cleanup that began in March.

City crews used heavy equipment to clear and remediate the site before the people who registered as sheltering at the site were able to return on April 4.

The city said the area was resurfaced with fresh gravel to improve drainage, and that it had set out 27 clearly-demarcated sheltering sites.

1:51 Vancouver welcoming CRAB Park occupants back in designated area

As of April 23, the city of Vancouver said there were still 14 tents in the sanctioned encampment with a number of people moving into housing and others choosing not to return to the designated area.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver’s bylaws ban sheltering in parks during daylight hours, but the CRAB Park encampment has been allowed to remain in place with a special exemption since the city’s park board lost a court challenge in 2022.

Meiszner said city staff is also working on calculating the total costs for the CRAB Park encampment since April 2021.

Global News has previously asked the City of Vancouver for these numbers and has been directed to file a Freedom of Information request.

That is despite the fact the Vancouver Park Board has previously provided the same numbers for encampments at Oppenheimer and Strathcona parks.