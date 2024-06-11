Westinghouse opens tech hub in Kitchener, bringing 100 jobs to city

Send this page to someone via email

Westinghouse Canada has opened an engineering hub in Kitchener, Ont., one of only four the company has in the world.

In a release, the city said Kitchener was chosen from a global list of 15 cities that were vying to become home to the hub.

Westinghouse Canada said that it chose the location for its proximity to customers as well as the fact that the University of Waterloo, known for its tech and science programs, was in the area.

The company says the 13,000-square-foot office will be supporting the CANDU operating fleet while it will also look to support other reactors the company has developed.

The hub will be used as a training facility while also having a lab which will be focused on development of fire protection engineering.

The company currently has about 250 employees in Canada while the Kitchener site will add another 100 jobs to its Canadian workforce.

“Coupled with our robust domestic supply chain and our proven technology offerings – uniquely positions Westinghouse to meet Canada’s clean energy needs for generations to come,” Westinghouse CEO Patrick Fragman stated.