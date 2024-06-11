Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Westinghouse opens tech hub in Kitchener, bringing 100 jobs to city

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 5:08 pm
1 min read
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. View image in full screen
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Westinghouse Canada has opened an engineering hub in Kitchener, Ont., one of only four the company has in the world.

In a release, the city said Kitchener was chosen from a global list of 15 cities that were vying to become home to the hub.

Westinghouse Canada said that it chose the location for its proximity to customers as well as the fact that the University of Waterloo, known for its tech and science programs, was in the area.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The company says the 13,000-square-foot office will be supporting the CANDU operating fleet while it will also look to support other reactors the company has developed.

The hub will be used as a training facility while also having a lab which will be focused on development of fire protection engineering.

Trending Now

The company currently has about 250 employees in Canada while the Kitchener site will add another 100 jobs to its Canadian workforce.

Story continues below advertisement

“Coupled with our robust domestic supply chain and our proven technology offerings – uniquely positions Westinghouse to meet Canada’s clean energy needs for generations to come,” Westinghouse CEO Patrick Fragman stated.

More on Money
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices