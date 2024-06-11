Local police, RCMP arrest 21 men in 2-day Brandon prostitution sting

Send this page to someone via email

A two-day operation involving multiple police agencies has led to the arrests of 21 men in Brandon accused of trying to pay for sex.

The crackdown on prostitution — named Project Blockade — was a joint initiative of Brandon police, Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP, and centred around the Wheat City’s downtown area, as well as at local hotels.

In addition to street-level investigation, police said they also looked into online sexual exploitation.

Police said the accused were arrested for obtaining sexual services for consideration, or communicating for that purpose. Police also seized nine vehicles over the course of the operation, as prostitution-related impoundment under the Highway Traffic Act.