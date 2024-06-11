Menu

Crime

Local police, RCMP arrest 21 men in 2-day Brandon prostitution sting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 2:46 pm
1 min read
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. Global News / File
A two-day operation involving multiple police agencies has led to the arrests of 21 men in Brandon accused of trying to pay for sex.

The crackdown on prostitution — named Project Blockade — was a joint initiative of Brandon police, Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP, and centred around the Wheat City’s downtown area, as well as at local hotels.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In addition to street-level investigation, police said they also looked into online sexual exploitation.

Police said the accused were arrested for obtaining sexual services for consideration, or communicating for that purpose. Police also seized nine vehicles over the course of the operation, as prostitution-related impoundment under the Highway Traffic Act.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP ICE unit combating rising cases of sextortion'
Manitoba RCMP ICE unit combating rising cases of sextortion
