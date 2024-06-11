Menu

Crime

Shots fired outside Morriston home: OPP

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 11, 2024 4:41 pm
1 min read
OPP are investigating a shooting outside a home in Morriston early Tuesday.
OPP are investigating a shooting outside a home in Morriston early Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Wellington County OPP are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in Puslinch.

Officers went to a home in the Morriston area, Highway 6 south of the 401, at around 5 a.m. in response to a weapons call.

Investigators say someone used a firearm and shot at a parked vehicle. They say no one was injured and there is no concern for public safety.

Members of the major crime unit and identification services are going over evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

