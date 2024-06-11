Menu

Crime

Vancouver police recover drugs, arrest 5 men connected to former Quebec gang

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2024 7:36 pm
1 min read
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Vancouver police have arrested five men, and recovered more than 24 kilograms of illicit drugs, after a lengthy investigation into a gang originally from Quebec.

A statement from the department says members of the gang known as Zone 43 established operations in Vancouver and were the focus of a 14-month investigation by its organized crime section.

The statement says investigators served five search warrants in May — three in Vancouver and two in Burnaby.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It says police recovered a large amount of drugs, including seven kilograms of fentanyl, 11 kilograms of cocaine and two kilograms of methamphetamine.

Investigators also seized two handguns and more than $150,000 in cash.

Police say the five men who were arrested, and others identified in the investigation, will face “numerous drug and criminal charges” when the investigation is complete.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

