Vancouver police recover drugs, arrest 5 men connected to former Quebec gang

Vancouver police have arrested five men, and recovered more than 24 kilograms of illicit drugs, after a lengthy investigation into a gang originally from Quebec.
A statement from the department says members of the gang known as Zone 43 established operations in Vancouver and were the focus of a 14-month investigation by its organized crime section.
The statement says investigators served five search warrants in May — three in Vancouver and two in Burnaby.
It says police recovered a large amount of drugs, including seven kilograms of fentanyl, 11 kilograms of cocaine and two kilograms of methamphetamine.
Investigators also seized two handguns and more than $150,000 in cash.
Police say the five men who were arrested, and others identified in the investigation, will face “numerous drug and criminal charges” when the investigation is complete.
