Crime

Window at downtown nightclub damaged by shooting: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 12:07 pm
1 min read
Damage caused by a firearm is seen at the Palomino Club on Main Street. View image in full screen
Damage caused by a firearm is seen at the Palomino Club on Main Street. Matthew Merkel / Global News
Winnipeg police are looking for information about an early morning shooting incident at a popular downtown nightclub.

Officers were called to the Palomino Club on Main Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, where they found damage to the venue’s front window, consistent with a firearm discharge.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

