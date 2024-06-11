Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Lyme disease diagnosed in adult in Middlesex, health unit warns

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 11:02 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lyme disease rates increasing in Canada'
Lyme disease rates increasing in Canada
RELATED: Doctors are saying tick bites are sending more people to the emergency room, leading to heightened concern around Lyme disease as the weather warms and bug activity picks up. As health reporter Katherine Ward explains, there may be growing demand for a vaccine.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is warning the public about the risk of tick bites following the first human case of Lyme disease confirmed this year in the region — and much earlier in the season than is typical.

The health unit says an adult in Middlesex County has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which is caused by a bacteria transmitted through bites from black-legged ticks, or deer ticks.

Typically, initial symptoms include a rash in the shape of a bull’s eye, headaches, fever or chills, fatigue and muscle and joint pain. Without treatment, it can impact people’s joints, heart and nervous system and cause long-term health issues.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“This case is significant, in part, because it was diagnosed much earlier in the year than we typically see Lyme disease cases,” said associate medical officer of health Dr. Joanne Kearon.

“With warming climates, ticks survive the winter. We’re therefore seeing ticks earlier, tick bites earlier, and unfortunately, Lyme disease earlier than ever.”

Story continues below advertisement

The county is considered an “established risk area” for the kinds of ticks that cause Lyme disease and ticks are often found in wooded areas and long grasses. People are urged to contact their health care provider as soon as they notice a bite as antibiotic treatment is available and recovery is more likely the earlier treatment begins.

Trending Now

“If you find a tick on a person’s body, remove it as soon as possible. Ticks need to be attached for at least 24 hours to transmit the bacteria that causes Lyme Disease. Ticks removed from your body can be submitted to our team or to etick.ca for identification,” Kearon said.

More information can be found on the healthunit.com website.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices