Peterborough and District Pathway of Fame announces 2024 inductees

A former Peterborough County warden and multiple musicians will be among the 10 inductees for the Peterborough and District Pathway of Fame this September.

On Tuesday, the not-for-profit organization announced the class of 2024, which honours citizens and individuals in the humanities and arts. Since 1998, each inductee has a stone marker with their name placed on the Pathway of Fame at Del Crary Park in downtown Peterborough.

A newly appointed citizens committee reviews all public nominations for inductees and provides recommendations for the Pathway of Fame.

This year’s induction ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Showplace Performance Centre on George Street North. It marks the first time the event has been held on a weeknight.

Traditionally the event has been held the first Saturday following the Labour Day weekend. The event is free and open to the public

This year’s inductees (in alphabetical order) and some details in their nominations (provided by the Pathway of Fame):

Glen Caradus. Submitted

Glen Caradus (cultural/community betterment):

Caradus has made educating youth on Canadian history and the environment his mission. He is an educator with Camp Kawartha, Ecology Park and the Canadian Canoe Museum, and is also a musician, storyteller and puppeteer. He has raised thousands of dollars for climate change advocacy groups by way of his Ride For Climate initiative.

Spencer Harrison.

Spencer J.Harrison (visual arts):

Harrison is an artist, activist and academic. Many of his works call for a change in attitudes on equity and promote fuller inclusion for members of 2SLGBTQ community. His art is featured at several galleries across Ontario.

Jim Hendry.

Jim Hendry (cultural/community betterment):

Hendry spent 32 years as a reporter and editor with The Peterborough Examiner newspaper before his retirement in 2014. Since then he has volunteered for causes he’s passionate about including with the United Way of Peterborough and District and the ReFrame Film Festival.

John Lewis.

John Lewis (dramatic arts):

Lewis is a YourTV producer and on-air host which includes his researched signature programs “Junction 28” and “The Skinny.” He has an “unabashed love” for Peterborough’s music scene and has introduced a broad audience to music artists. He also mentors volunteers for the community television realm.

J. Murray Jones. Submitted

J. Murray Jones (Cultural/community betterment):

Jones spent 24 years in municipal politics including as a Douro-Dummer Township councillor and then township mayor. He also served over 11 years as warden of Peterborough County before retiring in 2022. He also ran his one-person monthly newspaper “Dummer News” for two decades. He also led efforts to expand broadband and cellular service in the county and Eastern Ontario as with the Eastern Ontario Wardens Caucus, of which he was chairperson in 2011. He has been lauded for his leadership efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tegan Moss. Submitted

Tegan Moss (cultural/community betterment):

Moss currently leads Peterborough GreenUp, advocating for the environment and working to mitigate the effects of climate change. She was also a longtime executive director of B!KE and promoted active transportation in Peterborough.

Ray Ostapovich. Ray Ostapovich

Ray Ostapovich (Samaritan):

Ostapovich has been a member of the Peterborough Lions Club close to 60 years. He has played a key role in the development of the service club’s handicap/medical equipment loan program. At age 88, he still oversees the program which includes collecting, repairing and delivering used assistive devices and medical equipment to those who require equipment.

Melissa Payne. Submitted

Melissa Payne (entertainment):

The Ennismore native was first gifted a fiddle at age four which put her on a musical path. She has recorded three, full-length albums and has collaborated with artists including Natalie MacMaster and Greg Keelor. Payne also mentors and supports up-and-coming musicians.

Earl Wilfong. Submitted

Earl Wilfong (entertainment):

Wilfong is a Peterborough native who has been a lifelong entertainer, performing across North America and in Europe with several bands, with his roots in rock-n-roll, gospel, country and jazz music. He also mentors students for personal and professional growth.

Kirk Wipper. Submitted

Kirk Wipper (community builder):

Wipper is known as the founder of the Canadian Canoe Museum, which was first established in 1997. Wipper, often called a “pioneer” in outdoor-education pioneer, has been praised for his efforts to secure, storing and preserving more than 600 canoes and related artifacts. He also helped found Camp Kandalore and co-founded the Canadian Recreational Canoeing Association. Wipper died at age 87 in 2011.