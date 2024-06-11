Witnesses sought as police continue probe into January murder of Allison man

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for the driver and occupants of a car who might have information that will help them with a homicide investigation in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio.

Nottawasaga OPP are seeking the information as they continue investigating the death of William Schernammer last January.

On Jan. 12 between 12:29 a.m. and 12:49 a.m., police say a vehicle was seen on Parsons Road and Dufferin Street in the Town of New Tecumseth. The vehicle is described as a light-coloured vehicle, possibly a Buick LeSabre from between 2000 and 2005.

Police say the driver and occupants of this vehicle may possess information that could assist in the homicide investigation.

The body of William Schernhammer, 24, from Alliston, Ont., was found in the area west of Barrie off the 25th Sideroad on Jan. 21.

Schernhammer was reported missing to OPP officers in Nottawasaga after he did not return home on Jan. 12.

View image in full screen William Schernhammer, 24, of Alliston, Ont., near Barrie was last week was last seen on Jan. 12. Via Bring William Home Facebook

On Jan., 21, Gabriel DiCecco, from the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio, was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and committing an indignity to a dead body. He was later charged with first degree murder.

Schernhammer’s mom told Global News that the two were friends.

Police said anyone with information can contact the tipline at 1-877-225-6273 or the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.