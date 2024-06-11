Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Witnesses sought as police continue probe into January murder of Allison man

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 10:11 am
1 min read
On January 12, 2024, between 12:29 a.m. to 12:49 a.m., a vehicle was seen on Parsons Road and Dufferin Street in the Town of New Tecumseth. The vehicle is described as a light-coloured vehicle, possibly a Buick LeSabre from 2000-2005. View image in full screen
On Jan. 12, 2024, between 12:29 and 12:49 a.m., a vehicle was seen on Parsons Road and Dufferin Street in the town of New Tecumseth. Police believe anyone who was in the light-coloured vehicle, possibly a Buick LeSabre from 2000 to 2005, might have information in a homicide investigation. Supplied by OPP
Police are looking for the driver and occupants of a car who might have information that will help them with a homicide investigation in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio.

Nottawasaga OPP are seeking the information as they continue investigating the death of William Schernammer last January.

On Jan. 12 between 12:29 a.m. and 12:49 a.m., police say a vehicle was seen on Parsons Road and Dufferin Street in the Town of New Tecumseth. The vehicle is described as a light-coloured vehicle, possibly a Buick LeSabre from between 2000 and 2005.

Police say the driver and occupants of this vehicle may possess information that could assist in the homicide investigation.

The body of William Schernhammer, 24, from Alliston, Ont., was found in the area west of Barrie off the 25th Sideroad on Jan. 21.

Schernhammer was reported missing to OPP officers in Nottawasaga after he did not return home on Jan. 12.

William Schernhammer, 24, of Alliston, Ont., near Barrie was last week was last seen on Jan. 12. View image in full screen
William Schernhammer, 24, of Alliston, Ont., near Barrie was last week was last seen on Jan. 12. Via Bring William Home Facebook

On Jan., 21, Gabriel DiCecco, from the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio, was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and committing an indignity to a dead body. He was later charged with first degree murder.

Schernhammer’s mom told Global News that the two were friends.

Police said anyone with information can contact the tipline at 1-877-225-6273 or the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

