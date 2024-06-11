3 people injured in Toronto stabbing including suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say three people were injured, including the suspect, during a stabbing in the city’s east end on Monday night.

Police said the stabbing happened at around 8:45 p.m. near Danforth and Thyra avenues.

Paramedics told Global News they took three patients to hospital. One person was in life-threatening condition while the other two were in non-life-threatening condition.

Two of the injured were victims and the third was the suspect, police said.

Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.

STABBING:

Danforth Ave and Thyra Ave

8:43 pm

-2 victims have been stabbed

-police o/s

-both victims transported to hospital with serious injuries

-one male arrested at the scene

Road closures:

-W/B Danforth Ave at Victoria Park Ave

-E/B Danforth Ave at Eden Ave#GO1263064

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 11, 2024

