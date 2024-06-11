Menu

Crime

3 people injured in Toronto stabbing including suspect

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 7:57 am
1 min read
Police are investigating a triple stabbing in Toronto on Monday night. One of the three injured is the suspect. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a triple stabbing in Toronto on Monday night. One of the three injured is the suspect. Max Trotta / Global News
Toronto police say three people were injured, including the suspect, during a stabbing in the city’s east end on Monday night.

Police said the stabbing happened at around 8:45 p.m. near Danforth and Thyra avenues.

Paramedics told Global News they took three patients to hospital. One person was in life-threatening condition while the other two were in non-life-threatening condition.

Two of the injured were victims and the third was the suspect, police said.

Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.

