3 people injured in Toronto stabbing including suspect

Toronto police say three people were injured, including the suspect, during a stabbing in the city’s east end on Monday night.
Police said the stabbing happened at around 8:45 p.m. near Danforth and Thyra avenues.
Paramedics told Global News they took three patients to hospital. One person was in life-threatening condition while the other two were in non-life-threatening condition.
Two of the injured were victims and the third was the suspect, police said.
Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.
