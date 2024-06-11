Separate collisions lead to impaired driving arrests, drug charges: Oliver RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP officers in Oliver responded to two incidents involving impaired driving and drug trafficking within the last month.

The first incident occurred on May 14, 2024, when officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Road 2 and Highway 97.

The driver of a Toyota Tundra had driven into a ditch and was noticed leaving the scene.

The 41-year-old from Osoyoos was later found by officers who stated the driver was showing signs of intoxication.

Upon further investigation, officers found large amounts of suspected cocaine and methamphetamines, along with more than $8,000 in Canadian currency.

Twenty days later, on June 3, 2024, officers were called to a motor vehicle collision, this time at Sawmill Road and Maple Avenue, where a parked delivery van was rear-ended by a driver.

Officers searched the 49-year-old driver from Oliver and found large quantities of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and Canadian currency.

He faces charges of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, in addition to impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

“Both these files involve significant quantities of illicit drugs being seized with a street value in excess of $10,000 in each instance,” said Cpl. Chad Jackson of the Oliver RCMP.

“Investigating officers believe that both men were in possession of the drugs for the purpose of trafficking them.”

If you are aware of drug trafficking happening within the Okanagan, the RCMP encourages you to contact your local RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.