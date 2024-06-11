Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Separate collisions lead to impaired driving arrests, drug charges: Oliver RCMP

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 3:45 pm
1 min read
An RCMP photograph of the various drugs, and Canadian currency seized in Oliver, B.C. View image in full screen
An RCMP photograph of the various drugs, and Canadian currency seized in Oliver, B.C.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP officers in Oliver responded to two incidents involving impaired driving and drug trafficking within the last month.

The first incident occurred on May 14, 2024, when officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Road 2 and Highway 97.

The driver of a Toyota Tundra had driven into a ditch and was noticed leaving the scene.

The 41-year-old from Osoyoos was later found by officers who stated the driver was showing signs of intoxication.

Upon further investigation, officers found large amounts of suspected cocaine and methamphetamines, along with more than $8,000 in Canadian currency.

Click to play video: 'Coquitlam RCMP make break-through in long-term drug trafficking investigation'
Coquitlam RCMP make break-through in long-term drug trafficking investigation

Twenty days later, on June 3, 2024, officers were called to a motor vehicle collision, this time at Sawmill Road and Maple Avenue, where a parked delivery van was rear-ended by a driver.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Officers searched the 49-year-old driver from Oliver and found large quantities of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and Canadian currency.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He faces charges of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, in addition to impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

“Both these files involve significant quantities of illicit drugs being seized with a street value in excess of $10,000 in each instance,” said Cpl. Chad Jackson of the Oliver RCMP.

“Investigating officers believe that both men were in possession of the drugs for the purpose of trafficking them.”

If you are aware of drug trafficking happening within the Okanagan, the RCMP encourages you to contact your local RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices