‘We need more spaces’: Regina reacts to proposed North Central emergency shelter

Send this page to someone via email

Regina city council has announced the proposed location for a new permanent emergency shelter — something community members say the city desperately needs.

“We need more spaces for people,” Sarah Kozusko, the owner Queen City Wellness Pharmacy said.

Kozusko spends much of her time helping find treatment centres, and helping the homeless community in the area.

“The emergency shelters are full all the time, so I am hoping this is an increase in spots available, not just a movement of places,” she went on to explain.

City council is considering a location at 1420 and 1440 Albert St., just north of Dewdney Avenue.

“Without emergency shelters, there is nowhere for people to go in the interim while they wait for housing,” Kozusko said.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The proposed site will be just north of Dewdney Avenue. Andrew Benson / Global News

“Nest Health Centre” has been fulfilling the role of a temporary shelter, but their lease expires next summer.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Administration has been seeking a long-term solution for the homeless population in the city, and hopes this is one of the answers.

“Council acknowledges that all residents deserve access to shelter and core health services,” Regina city manager Niki Anderson said.

“The conversation will be about whether the city should take on the financial cost to obtain ownership over an asset that will be used as a permanent emergency shelter.”

She went on to say council will determine whether the city is contributing $1.5 million of funding for this project alongside the provincial and federal government’s combined investment of $6 million, for a total project cost of $7.5 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Kozusko hopes the new shelter will provide wraparound care and provide things like social workers, helping people get ID and bank accounts.

“We all want people to be as stable as possible so that they can have as much control over their day-to-day-to-day lives as possible,” she said.

The proposed site could be approved as soon as Wednesday.