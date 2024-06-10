RCMP investigate attempted sexual assault on popular Kelowna walking trail

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have responded to a report from an adult female about an unknown man who attempted to sexually assault her as she walked along a trail in Mission Creek Regional Park.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, between Leckie and Durnin roads.

The victim was able to free herself from the perpetrator and call the police.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 50 to 60 years old, with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a white or grey long-sleeved jacket with red trim.

“Officers conducted an extensive search of the area and are continuing this investigation,” said Media Relations Officer Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“The public can expect to see a police presence in the area throughout the day and evening.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident or a possible suspect is asked to phone the RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference police file number 2024-31438.