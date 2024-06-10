1 man remains at large among multiple suspects in violent Manitoba incident

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been arrested, while another remains at large, in connection with a harrowing incident June 1 at Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.

Manitoba RCMP said Monday that they have arrested a 36-year-old man — one of more than a half-dozen people accused of being involved in the incident, which saw a woman hospitalized after being held against her will and assaulted over a number of days.

Seven other suspects, men and women between the ages of 18 and 35, were previously arrested and taken into custody.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Norway House RCMP said the final suspect, who they’ve identified as 25-year-old Isaiah Andrew Kenneth Cromarty, is still on the loose and wanted on several charges.

The victim remains in a Winnipeg hospital with what police described as “life-altering” injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-4955 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement