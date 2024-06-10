Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

WestJet suspends flights between Hamilton and St. John’s

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 2:52 pm
1 min read
A line at the WestJet counter at the airport in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 18, 2023. View image in full screen
A line at the WestJet counter at the airport in Calgary, Thursday, May 18, 2023. The airline is set to end service between Hamilton and St. John's. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
WestJet is set to suspend its daily flights between Hamilton and St. John’s, N.L., in July.

A spokesperson for the Calgary-based airline characterized the move as “disappointing” and said year-round service will continue between the Ontario city and their global hub in Calgary.

“The decision to remove service is never taken lightly and we understand this is disappointing news for our guests and the community of Hamilton and sincerely apologize for the impact this may have,” WestJet’s Madison Kruger told Global News.

WestJet has been adjusting its flights to and from John C. Munro airport following the demise of budget carrier Swoop last summer, forcing “measured adjustments” to “balance operational capacity” across its network.

The St. John’s route, which has a stop in Halifax, was a regular destination for Swoop before its end last year.

Kruger says flyers have been notified and given “as much advance notice as possible,” directly or through their travel agent.

“Impacted guests will be provided with a refund to their original form of payment,” Kruger said.

The route will be suspended and removed from the Hamilton schedule effective July 1.

WestJet previously revealed it will terminate its St. John’s to Toronto route after Oct. 27.

