Politics

Alberta NDP MLA Shannon Phillips to resign seat in legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
Alberta MLA Shannon Phillips speaks at an announcement in Calgary on Monday, March 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta MLA Shannon Phillips speaks at an announcement in Calgary on Monday, March 15, 2021. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
On Monday afternoon, Alberta New Democrat legislature member Shannon Phillips is expected to detail why she’s stepping down before finishing her third term in office.

The former environment minister plans to leave her Lethbridge-West seat on July 1.

The decision comes after the province’s law enforcement watchdog determined two police officers broke the rules surveilling Phillips in 2017.

Final arguments made on Lethbridge MLA’s LPS surveillance appeal

In May, Crown prosecutors decided not to charge the Lethbridge police over the surveillance.

An investigation determined Phillips was targeted over her environmental policies.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

