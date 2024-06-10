Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Store employee thwarts attempted robbery: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 10, 2024 2:02 pm
1 min read
Guelph police cruiser . View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police are looking for two suspects in an attempted robbery in the south end of the city.

Investigators say two men wearing balaclavas approached a store employee as she was entering the back door of a business near Gordon Street and Kortright Road on Friday morning.

They say she was able to enter the business and closed the door behind her without letting them in.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators say the men then fled in a vehicle described as a silver Honda CRV with front-end damage. They say the vehicle was reported stolen from Mississauga.

The suspects are described as having small builds. One had on a black Adidas coat, black pants, white shoes and black gloves. The other had on a black coat, black pants, black shoes with white soles and black gloves.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

One of them was also carrying a green reusable Dollarama bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices