Store employee thwarts attempted robbery: Guelph police

Guelph police are looking for two suspects in an attempted robbery in the south end of the city.

Investigators say two men wearing balaclavas approached a store employee as she was entering the back door of a business near Gordon Street and Kortright Road on Friday morning.

They say she was able to enter the business and closed the door behind her without letting them in.

Investigators say the men then fled in a vehicle described as a silver Honda CRV with front-end damage. They say the vehicle was reported stolen from Mississauga.

The suspects are described as having small builds. One had on a black Adidas coat, black pants, white shoes and black gloves. The other had on a black coat, black pants, black shoes with white soles and black gloves.

One of them was also carrying a green reusable Dollarama bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.