Police seek SUV that went ‘airborne’ during hit and run in Wellesley

Waterloo regional police say they are on the lookout for a vehicle that went “airborne” during a hit-and-run crash in Wellesley, Ont., over the weekend.

An SUV left the road at the intersection of Lobsinger Line and Greenwood Hill Road in the Crosshill area. Police say it then went “airborne” before landing on someone’s front lawn.

It left behind some damage before it fled the scene, although police did not specify what that was.

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey 2021-22 Kia Seltos that should have heavy damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to call 519-570-9777 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.