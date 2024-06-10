Tails are wagging after Guelph Humane Society walkathon raises over $62K

Send this page to someone via email

The second annual Happy Trails Walk-A-Thon generated “paws-itive” results for the Guelph Humane Society.

On June 2, close to 250 walkers and their four-legged friends participated and organizers say the event raised more than $62,000.

Lisa Veit, executive director, said the community is so willing and committed to making Guelph a better place for animals.

“The money raised not only helps the 3,000 animals that come into our care every single year, (it provides) essential medical care, behavioural support and any support that they need to get them ready for their adoption into a new family,” Veit said.

She said the money raised came through both community donations and sponsors.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Participants chose to walk one or five kilometre routes either in groups or on their own. The initiative aspires to remain one of the organization’s largest fundraising events in Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement

And not only was the day well received by supporters, but the result was also worth celebrating after the Humane Society rescued an abandoned Chihuahua named Cleo from Guelph Lake Conservation in May.

In light of challenging times, Veit said unfortunate incidents like that one can only heighten the awareness and love for animal care in the community.

“It’s heartbreaking obviously for us, the situation. It’s been heartbreaking for our community,” she said.

Veit said it’s incredible to be a part of the organization while being surrounded by a wonderful community as supporters rallied together to raise money and help animals like Cleo receive care from the GHS.

She said Cleo still has medical needs that have to be addressed but has been doing wonderfully.

Following a successful turnout and surpassing a fundraising goal of $35,000, Veit said the humane society is already in the early stages of planning a third installment of the walkathon next year.

“The community loves the event. We love hosting the community and having them here for the day and enjoying the trails around the area,” she said.

“We’re fully planning to continue this event and the success of this event.”