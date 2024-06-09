Rescuers analyzing aerial videos for clues in search for missing B.C. climbers

Send this page to someone via email

Rescue teams in Squamish, B.C., say they have not completely halted efforts to find three missing mountaineers last seen on May 31, despite the temporary suspension of the physical search.

In a post on Facebook, Squamish Search and Rescue says searchers “have switched tactics due to the dangerous terrain and current conditions.”

They say teams have been analyzing video footage obtained through aerial searches via aircraft and drones in the hopes of locating the missing climbers. The terrain where searches were being conducted is still changing and hazardous due to the temperature rapidly shifting “from cool to hot.”

Teams suspended search efforts on Thursday due to “significant challenges” posed by unstable conditions on Mount Garibaldi, where the three mountaineers were last seen.

Police say the names of the missing are not being released, and the families of the climbers are “requesting privacy during this difficult time.”