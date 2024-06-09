Menu

Canada

Rescuers analyzing aerial videos for clues in search for missing B.C. climbers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2024 10:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Search for overdue climbers near Squamish suspended on day 7'
Search for overdue climbers near Squamish suspended on day 7
RELATED VIDEO: Officials have suspended a search for three overdue climbers near Squamish, B.C., citing unstable conditions in the mountains. Alissa Thibault has the latest.
Rescue teams in Squamish, B.C., say they have not completely halted efforts to find three missing mountaineers last seen on May 31, despite the temporary suspension of the physical search.

In a post on Facebook, Squamish Search and Rescue says searchers “have switched tactics due to the dangerous terrain and current conditions.”

They say teams have been analyzing video footage obtained through aerial searches via aircraft and drones in the hopes of locating the missing climbers. The terrain where searches were being conducted is still changing and hazardous due to the temperature rapidly shifting “from cool to hot.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Teams suspended search efforts on Thursday due to “significant challenges” posed by unstable conditions on Mount Garibaldi, where the three mountaineers were last seen.

Police say the names of the missing are not being released, and the families of the climbers are “requesting privacy during this difficult time.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

