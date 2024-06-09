Road improvements set to begin at Springfield Road and Spall Road

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning Monday work will begin on improvements to the intersection of Springfield Road and Spall Road in Kelowna, B.C.

The City of Kelowna says in a press release that cyclists and pedestrians can expect localized lane closures in the area for the next four weeks. Construction hours are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. but, work could also happen outside of those hours.

The plan is to increase the length of the left turn land on Springfield Road and add dedicated northbound right and left turn lanes on Spall Road.

Safety personnel and signage will be in place.