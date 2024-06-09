Menu

Traffic

Road improvements set to begin at Springfield Road and Spall Road

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 9, 2024 4:06 pm
1 min read
The intersection of Springfield Road and Spall Road in Kelowna will be under construction starting tomorrow. View image in full screen
The intersection of Springfield Road and Spall Road in Kelowna will be under construction starting tomorrow.
Beginning Monday work will begin on improvements to the intersection of Springfield Road and Spall Road in Kelowna, B.C.

The City of Kelowna says in a press release that cyclists and pedestrians can expect localized lane closures in the area for the next four weeks. Construction hours are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. but, work could also happen outside of those hours.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The plan is to increase the length of the left turn land on Springfield Road and add dedicated northbound right and left turn lanes on Spall Road.

Safety personnel and signage will be in place.

 

