Tractor trailer jackknifes on Highway 401 in Toronto, collectors lanes closed

If you are looking to get to the east end of Toronto via Highway 401 you may want to look for an alternate route.

Ontario Provincial Police say a transport truck jackknifed on the highway in the collectors lanes near Leslie Street.

It will be five hours before the lanes reopen, police said in a Sunday morning post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to police, the driver of the truck, a 29-year-old man from Calgary, has been charged with impaired driving.

#TorontoOPP have arrested and charged a male (29) transport truck driver from Calgary. The driver struck the barrier and jackknifed, blocking all lanes.

No injuries. #HWY401 CL, Leslie are closed for the next 5 hours. #ImpairedDriving #80Plus Held for Bail. Updates to follow ^td pic.twitter.com/O0hvASkJ8c — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 9, 2024