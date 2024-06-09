Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Tractor trailer jackknifes on Highway 401 in Toronto, collectors lanes closed

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 9, 2024 9:48 am
1 min read
Drivers heading for Toronto's east end on Highway 401 should consider alternative routes due to lane closures. View image in full screen
Drivers heading for Toronto's east end on Highway 401 should consider alternative routes due to lane closures. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

If you are looking to get to the east end of Toronto via Highway 401  you may want to look for an alternate route.

Ontario Provincial Police say a transport truck jackknifed on the highway in the collectors lanes near Leslie Street.

It will be five hours before the lanes reopen, police said in a Sunday morning post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to police, the driver of the truck, a 29-year-old man from Calgary, has been charged with impaired driving.

More to follow…

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices