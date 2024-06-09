Tractor trailer jackknifes on Highway 401 in Toronto, collectors lanes closed

If you are looking to get to the east end of Toronto via Highway 401 you may want to look for an alternate route.
Ontario Provincial Police say a transport truck jackknifed on the highway in the collectors lanes near Leslie Street.
It will be five hours before the lanes reopen, police said in a Sunday morning post to X, formerly known as Twitter.
According to police, the driver of the truck, a 29-year-old man from Calgary, has been charged with impaired driving.
More to follow…
